Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Price

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s current price.

FLUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $307.00 to $304.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.60.

FLUT stock opened at $122.82 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $114.74 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average is $225.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and scale: Q4 revenue rose ~24.9% year?over?year and management reported substantial adjusted EBITDA for 2025, highlighting ongoing top-line expansion and cash?generation potential. MarketBeat Q4 transcript

Revenue and scale: Q4 revenue rose ~24.9% year?over?year and management reported substantial adjusted EBITDA for 2025, highlighting ongoing top-line expansion and cash?generation potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing: Needham reiterated a Buy on Flutter, arguing near?term U.S. headwinds are offset by long?term competitive positioning and a favorable risk/reward for patient investors. TipRanks: Needham revisit

Analyst backing: Needham reiterated a Buy on Flutter, arguing near?term U.S. headwinds are offset by long?term competitive positioning and a favorable risk/reward for patient investors. Positive Sentiment: Minor EPS beat vs one estimate: Some outlets noted a small beat to a Zacks estimate (reported EPS $1.74 vs Zacks $1.72), which points to mixed reception of the quarter depending on benchmark used. Zacks earnings note

Minor EPS beat vs one estimate: Some outlets noted a small beat to a Zacks estimate (reported EPS $1.74 vs Zacks $1.72), which points to mixed reception of the quarter depending on benchmark used. Neutral Sentiment: Formal filings: The company published its 2025 Annual Report and Accounts (routine disclosure; useful for deeper due diligence). GlobeNewsWire: Annual Report

Formal filings: The company published its 2025 Annual Report and Accounts (routine disclosure; useful for deeper due diligence). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price target moves: Oppenheimer lowered its price target (but kept an Outperform rating), signaling differing views among brokers about timing of recovery versus long?term upside. Benzinga note

Analyst price target moves: Oppenheimer lowered its price target (but kept an Outperform rating), signaling differing views among brokers about timing of recovery versus long?term upside. Negative Sentiment: Weak 2026 guidance: Management forecast modest profit growth and set FY?2026 revenue guidance below consensus (company cited ~$18.4B vs street ~19.2B), driving most of the selloff as investors re?price near?term earnings expectations. Reuters: weak guidance

Weak 2026 guidance: Management forecast modest profit growth and set FY?2026 revenue guidance below consensus (company cited ~$18.4B vs street ~19.2B), driving most of the selloff as investors re?price near?term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and price action: Shares plunged after hours on the guidance miss and hit 52?week lows as traders focused on the outlook rather than the growth figures. Proactive: shares tumble 12%

Market reaction and price action: Shares plunged after hours on the guidance miss and hit 52?week lows as traders focused on the outlook rather than the growth figures. Negative Sentiment: U.S. operating headwinds: FanDuel reported slower betting activity partly due to a high NFL hold and competitive promotional dynamics; management said customer growth moderated and market share slipped in Q4. Legal Sports Report: high NFL hold

U.S. operating headwinds: FanDuel reported slower betting activity partly due to a high NFL hold and competitive promotional dynamics; management said customer growth moderated and market share slipped in Q4. Negative Sentiment: Margin and cost pressure: The company flagged that 2025 was cost?heavy and that profitability will be muted in 2026 as it balances growth investment and customer economics. SBC News: profit hit

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

