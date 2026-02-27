BTIG Research Has Lowered Expectations for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Price

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLUT. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Texas Capital raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.60.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $114.74 and a 1 year high of $313.68. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $405,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 24.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 9.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and scale: Q4 revenue rose ~24.9% year?over?year and management reported substantial adjusted EBITDA for 2025, highlighting ongoing top-line expansion and cash?generation potential. MarketBeat Q4 transcript

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

