Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) Insider Caigen Wang Buys 2,000,000 Shares

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE – Get Free Report) insider Caigen Wang purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.72 per share, with a total value of A$1,440,000.00.

Aurum Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Aurum Resources Company Profile

Aurum Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project comprise the Penny South project located along the Youanmi shear system. Aurum Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

