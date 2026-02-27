Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) Insider Caigen Wang Buys 2,000,000 Shares

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE – Get Free Report) insider Caigen Wang purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.72 per share, with a total value of A$1,440,000.00.
Aurum Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.66.
Aurum Resources Company Profile
