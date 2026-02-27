Sanjay Nayak Sells 1,759 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Sanjay Nayak sold 1,759 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $14,564.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 330,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,806.84. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjay Nayak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Sanjay Nayak sold 10,348 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $93,545.92.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.32.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 511.90% and a negative return on equity of 70.68%. The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Ocular Therapeutix’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCUL. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

