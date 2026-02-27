Stantec Inc. (STN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.25 on April 15th

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 8.9% increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Stantec has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stantec to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.53. Stantec has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $114.51.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Stantec by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Stantec by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm’s service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

Featured Articles

