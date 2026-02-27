Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (TPLS) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on February 27th

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TPLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0881 per share on Friday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 575.2% increase from Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

TPLS opened at $25.85 on Friday. Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60.

The Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (TPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in the broad US fixed-income market. Securities can be of any credit quality and maturity. TPLS was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

