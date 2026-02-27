Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Guggenheim

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 3.4%

QSR stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.47. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Axel Schwan sold 34,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $2,358,731.89. Following the transaction, the insider owned 194,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,369.84. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 10,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $695,893.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,694.27. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,401 shares of company stock worth $12,857,069. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

