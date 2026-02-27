Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 3,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 70,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.62%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.