Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHAK. Loop Capital raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $126.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.05.

Shake Shack stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $144.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.10%.The company had revenue of $400.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.

