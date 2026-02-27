Cigna Group $CI Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,426,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,508,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $829,339,000 after buying an additional 492,045 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1,057.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 404,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,803,000 after buying an additional 369,775 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 215.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 532,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,929,000 after buying an additional 363,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 257.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 389,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,811,000 after acquiring an additional 280,616 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $289.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.27. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.45.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.63.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

