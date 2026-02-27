Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 852,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,689 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $650,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,229.59.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,022.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $964.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,053.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $925.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

