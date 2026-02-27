Insider Selling: Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) CEO Sells $355,803.36 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CEO Theresa Condor sold 41,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $355,803.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,116,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,435.93. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Spire Global Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.47. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 1,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 266,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 243,246 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the second quarter worth about $636,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPIR shares. iA Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Spire Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

About Spire Global

Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company’s core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

