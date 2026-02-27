Sara Trickett Sells 1,815 Shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) insider Sara Trickett sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $272,159.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,443.15. This represents a 45.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $151.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.86. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $180.71.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in WEX during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in WEX by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in WEX by 368.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on WEX in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on WEX from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.27.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

