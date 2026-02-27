Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $112.36 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $112,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,541,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 324.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,656,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,865,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $625.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $437.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.06. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $130.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

