Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 228.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,307,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after buying an additional 6,097,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,508,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.25. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

