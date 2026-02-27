Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:EMEQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:EMEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 96,646 shares, a growth of 353.7% from the January 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 162,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,198,000. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,691,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,735,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 214,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,645,000.

Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of EMEQ stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 177,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,469. Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $239.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41.

Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.1089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 284.0%.

The Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (EMEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through a narrow portfolio of companies across all capitalizations within the emerging markets. EMEQ was launched on Sep 4, 2024 and is issued by Macquarie.

