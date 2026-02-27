Medpal Ai (LON:MPAL) Releases Earnings Results

Medpal Ai (LON:MPAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Medpal Ai Trading Up

LON:MPAL traded up GBX 4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,430. The firm has a market cap of £20.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.86. Medpal Ai has a twelve month low of GBX 4.25 and a twelve month high of GBX 13.50.

Medpal Ai Company Profile

MedPal AI is transforming personal health management through advanced artificial intelligence.

Our platform aggregates data across 100’s of devices and apps (including Apple Health, Fitbit, Garmin, and Google Fit) to deliver real-time, personalized health insights.

We help users proactively manage well-being by detecting health patterns, providing actionable recommendations, and offering intelligent alerts – bridging the gap between raw data and practical guidance.

