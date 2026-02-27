CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,961 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the January 29th total of 135,239 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 236,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of CPS Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CPS Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CPS Technologies

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.48. 113,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,724. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.

About CPS Technologies

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corp is a materials technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced engineered composites and metal systems. The company develops bonded metal components, high-performance polymer composites and ceramic-to-metal brazed assemblies that address the demanding requirements of high-temperature, high-stress and high-frequency applications. CPS Technologies’ product portfolio includes thermal management solutions, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials, structural composites and electronic packaging substrates tailored for critical end markets.

Serving the aerospace, defense, electronics and energy industries, CPS Technologies works closely with original equipment manufacturers and system integrators to deliver custom materials solutions that reduce weight, improve thermal efficiency and enhance mechanical performance.

Further Reading

