CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,961 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the January 29th total of 135,239 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 236,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CPSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of CPS Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CPS Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
Read Our Latest Report on CPS Technologies
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CPSH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.48. 113,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,724. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corp is a materials technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced engineered composites and metal systems. The company develops bonded metal components, high-performance polymer composites and ceramic-to-metal brazed assemblies that address the demanding requirements of high-temperature, high-stress and high-frequency applications. CPS Technologies’ product portfolio includes thermal management solutions, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials, structural composites and electronic packaging substrates tailored for critical end markets.
Serving the aerospace, defense, electronics and energy industries, CPS Technologies works closely with original equipment manufacturers and system integrators to deliver custom materials solutions that reduce weight, improve thermal efficiency and enhance mechanical performance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.