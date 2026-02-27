Short Interest in WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ) Grows By 241.4%

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 932 shares, an increase of 241.4% from the January 29th total of 273 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,452 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,452 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVQQ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188. WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15.

Get WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF alerts:

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.0102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF ( NASDAQ:DVQQ Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 6.84% of WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

The WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (DVQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Defined Volatility Triple Qs index. The fund tracks an index that primarily invests in the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), while alternately allocating between total return swaps and cash positions for a target annual volatility rate of 22%. DVQQ was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by WEBs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.