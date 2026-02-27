Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.55.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,800. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.34, for a total transaction of $3,953,622.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,261.54. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,954 shares of company stock worth $197,601,528. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $503.60 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $537.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $484.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.51. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and reiterated growth ambition — United Therapeutics reported $7.70 EPS (vs. $6.78 expected) and posted record full?year revenue of $3.18B, supporting upside momentum. Read More.

Q4 EPS beat and reiterated growth ambition — United Therapeutics reported $7.70 EPS (vs. $6.78 expected) and posted record full?year revenue of $3.18B, supporting upside momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets materially — H.C. Wainwright (PT to $600, buy), Oppenheimer (PT to $600, outperform) and RBC (PT to $643, outperform) lifted targets after the print, adding potential upside for the stock. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Analysts raised price targets materially — H.C. Wainwright (PT to $600, buy), Oppenheimer (PT to $600, outperform) and RBC (PT to $643, outperform) lifted targets after the print, adding potential upside for the stock. Read More. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management is targeting a ~$4B revenue run?rate by 2027 tied to upcoming product launches — a clear multi?year growth thesis that supports analyst optimism. Read More.

Management is targeting a ~$4B revenue run?rate by 2027 tied to upcoming product launches — a clear multi?year growth thesis that supports analyst optimism. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Bullish options flow around the print — elevated call buying suggests traders were positioning for upside or volatility, which can amplify moves but is not a fundamental change. Read More.

Bullish options flow around the print — elevated call buying suggests traders were positioning for upside or volatility, which can amplify moves but is not a fundamental change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed — some firms (BTIG, Morgan Stanley) kept Hold ratings and Morgan Stanley’s $447 target signals caution even as others raise targets, so expect divergent analyst notes ahead. Read More.

Analyst views remain mixed — some firms (BTIG, Morgan Stanley) kept Hold ratings and Morgan Stanley’s $447 target signals caution even as others raise targets, so expect divergent analyst notes ahead. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed the quarter — $790.2M vs. ~ $814.8M consensus, which prompted earlier weakness and highlights top?line execution risk. Read More.

Revenue missed the quarter — $790.2M vs. ~ $814.8M consensus, which prompted earlier weakness and highlights top?line execution risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — the COO sold large blocks (14,440 shares) and a director sold additional lots in February; repeated insider disposals can undermine confidence even if they may be for diversification. Read More.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

