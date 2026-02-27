Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.450-14.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $433.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.49 and its 200 day moving average is $342.88. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $96.34 and a fifty-two week high of $477.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.45. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $755.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

STRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price objective on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,150. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,180. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 6,860 shares of company stock worth $2,611,000 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Sterling Infrastructure

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,129,000 after purchasing an additional 433,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,526,000 after buying an additional 219,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,281,000 after buying an additional 83,706 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 575,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,331,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,359,000 after buying an additional 151,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Featured Stories

