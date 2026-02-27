Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Shaftesbury Capital had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 1.07%.

Here are the key takeaways from Shaftesbury Capital’s conference call:

Strong FY25 results: portfolio valuation rose 6.6% to £5.4bn , ERV +6.2%, rental income +6%, underlying earnings +12% to £81.9m, and the total dividend was increased 14% to 4p.

portfolio valuation rose to , ERV +6.2%, rental income +6%, underlying earnings +12% to £81.9m, and the total dividend was increased 14% to 4p. Balance sheet and liquidity strengthened: net debt reduced from £1.4bn to £0.8bn (LTV 17%), new £300m Covent Garden facility, extended undrawn facilities to 2029/2030 and a SONIA cap on £300m, positioning the group to deploy capital.

net debt reduced from £1.4bn to £0.8bn (LTV 17%), new £300m Covent Garden facility, extended undrawn facilities to 2029/2030 and a SONIA cap on £300m, positioning the group to deploy capital. Operating momentum across the West End: vacancy just 2.6%, 434 leasing transactions (~£40m contracted rent) achieved ~10% ahead of ERV and 14% above prior passing rents, with retail valuation growth (c.10.4%) and strong footfall supporting further upside.

vacancy just 2.6%, 434 leasing transactions (~£40m contracted rent) achieved ~10% ahead of ERV and 14% above prior passing rents, with retail valuation growth (c.10.4%) and strong footfall supporting further upside. Refinancing exposure: ~£275m exchangeable bonds mature March 2026 and ~£400m of debt requires refinancing/repayment this year; management expects finance costs to be broadly flat but refinancing and rate moves present execution risk.

~£275m exchangeable bonds mature March 2026 and ~£400m of debt requires refinancing/repayment this year; management expects finance costs to be broadly flat but refinancing and rate moves present execution risk. Partnership and outlook: a long-term joint arrangement with Norges Bank on Covent Garden provides capital and optionality, and the company is targeting 5–7% rental growth and 7–10% total returns while avoiding formal forward guidance.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

LON:SHC opened at GBX 153.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.15. Shaftesbury Capital has a one year low of GBX 111.60 and a one year high of GBX 162.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 143.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 151 to GBX 153 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 184.50.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.

Our property portfolio under management, valued at £5.2 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

