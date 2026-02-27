Close Asset Management Ltd Has $112.52 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,869 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $112,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $514.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $739.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

