Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNMA shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fannie Mae in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fannie Mae in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fannie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Fannie Mae in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Fannie Mae Stock Performance

Shares of FNMA opened at $7.43 on Friday. Fannie Mae has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Fannie Mae had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion.

About Fannie Mae

The Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA), is a government-sponsored enterprise established by Congress in 1938 as part of the New Deal to support the U.S. housing market. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Fannie Mae’s mission is to promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the mortgage market. The company operates by purchasing residential mortgage loans from financial institutions, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and providing guarantees to investors against borrower default.

In its core business, Fannie Mae works with mortgage lenders across the United States—including banks, credit unions and mortgage finance companies—to ensure a steady flow of capital for homebuyers and homeowners seeking refinancing.

