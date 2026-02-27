R Squared Ltd Raises Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

R Squared Ltd increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for about 0.9% of R Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $755,938,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $140,935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,585,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,682,000 after acquiring an additional 717,440 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Waste Connections by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,991,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,603,000 after purchasing an additional 711,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,217,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $975,190,000 after purchasing an additional 642,426 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $169.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.17. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $201.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $212.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $205.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

