Gemsstock Ltd. Sells 536,587 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Gemsstock Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 536,587 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft comprises 4.5% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $17,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 40,664,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,011 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 35.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,471,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,803,000 after buying an additional 6,605,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $719,395,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,209,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,188,000 after buying an additional 794,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 90.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.6%

DB opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 251.0%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DB shares. Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

