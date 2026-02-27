Gemsstock Ltd. Has $34.97 Million Stock Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Gemsstock Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 80,200 shares during the quarter. Barrick Mining comprises about 9.2% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gemsstock Ltd. owned 0.06% of Barrick Mining worth $34,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of B. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on B. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Barrick Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Barrick Mining from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Barrick Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Barrick Mining Stock Up 1.1%

B opened at $50.36 on Friday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Trending Headlines about Barrick Mining

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option flow — traders bought ~279,555 Barrick call contracts (a ~606% jump vs. average), signaling short-term bullish positioning and increased demand for upside exposure. (Unlinked: options activity report)

Unusually large call-option flow — traders bought ~279,555 Barrick call contracts (a ~606% jump vs. average), signaling short-term bullish positioning and increased demand for upside exposure. (Unlinked: options activity report) Positive Sentiment: Barrick promoted legal and global affairs to the executive committee, naming James J. McGuire as Chief Legal & Policy Officer and Woo Lee as Chief Global Affairs Officer — a move that strengthens governance, regulatory navigation and country-level relations across Barrick’s global operations. Barrick Announces Leadership Appointments

Barrick promoted legal and global affairs to the executive committee, naming James J. McGuire as Chief Legal & Policy Officer and Woo Lee as Chief Global Affairs Officer — a move that strengthens governance, regulatory navigation and country-level relations across Barrick’s global operations. Positive Sentiment: Macro support for gold — rising geopolitical tensions and tariff uncertainty are cited as drivers lifting gold prices, which benefits gold producers like Barrick by improving revenue and cash?flow outlooks. Should you invest in gold?

Macro support for gold — rising geopolitical tensions and tariff uncertainty are cited as drivers lifting gold prices, which benefits gold producers like Barrick by improving revenue and cash?flow outlooks. Neutral Sentiment: Peer and sector dynamics — positive headlines for peers (e.g., Kinross’s liquidity and record free cash flow) highlight strong sector cash generation but also competitive dynamics; this validates the sector rally while leaving company-specific differentiation important. Will Kinross Gold’s Liquidity Strength Fuel Growth and Returns Ahead?

Peer and sector dynamics — positive headlines for peers (e.g., Kinross’s liquidity and record free cash flow) highlight strong sector cash generation but also competitive dynamics; this validates the sector rally while leaving company-specific differentiation important. Neutral Sentiment: Investor flows into safe havens and ex?U.S assets — a broader rotation away from U.S. equities toward defensive sectors and international ETFs has supported gold and mining equities, providing a supportive demand backdrop but also greater macro sensitivity. As Investors Flee U.S. Equities, This Global ETF Is Outperforming

Investor flows into safe havens and ex?U.S assets — a broader rotation away from U.S. equities toward defensive sectors and international ETFs has supported gold and mining equities, providing a supportive demand backdrop but also greater macro sensitivity. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/style coverage points to value characteristics — recent write-ups highlight Barrick as a value/quality play, which can attract income and value-focused investors but may not trigger immediate re-rating absent further operational or pricing catalysts. Here’s Why Barrick Mining (B) is a Strong Value Stock

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

