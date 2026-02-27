iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Sold by Gemsstock Ltd.

Gemsstock Ltd. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,522 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,610,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of EEM stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $63.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

