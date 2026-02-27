iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Purchased by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $97.79 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $104.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

