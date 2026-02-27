Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF $VTC Shares Acquired by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC owned 5.20% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $68,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 726,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $78.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

