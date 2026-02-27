Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,480,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 5.1% of Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPL. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $109.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.29.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the MSCI Pacific Index (the Index).

