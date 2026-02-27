Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje Acquires Shares of 45,275 iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,275,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 4.1% of Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje owned 0.08% of iShares Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 3.0%

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $356.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $368.82.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.4363 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

