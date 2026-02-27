Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SAP SE $SAP

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 191.4% during the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in SAP by 59.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,215,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in SAP by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 115,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,842 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAP opened at $204.92 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $189.22 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $251.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Arete Research raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Santander raised shares of SAP to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of SAP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

