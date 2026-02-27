Calix, Inc $CALX Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 135.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,947 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.03% of Calix worth $41,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Calix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,463,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Calix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 152,469 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 913,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,600,000 after buying an additional 117,239 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 524,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth about $21,682,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm set a $85.00 target price on shares of Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Calix from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price target on Calix in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

NYSE CALX opened at $51.49 on Friday. Calix, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 205.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.36 million. Calix had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 1.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Calix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company’s flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

