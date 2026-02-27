K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $537,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,741,000 after purchasing an additional 304,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,951,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,740,000 after buying an additional 406,540 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,215,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,498,000 after acquiring an additional 683,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $100,347,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $125.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.24%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,974.59. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

