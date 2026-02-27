K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $537,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2026

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSNFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,741,000 after purchasing an additional 304,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,951,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,740,000 after buying an additional 406,540 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,215,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,498,000 after acquiring an additional 683,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $100,347,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $125.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,974.59. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.