Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.7802. Dyadic International shares last traded at $0.7802, with a volume of 41,670 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 16,146.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dyadic International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, that specializes in developing and commercializing its proprietary C1 fungal-based expression platform. The company’s core business revolves around enabling efficient, scalable production of proteins and enzymes for a wide range of applications, including biopharmaceuticals, industrial enzymes, agricultural bioactives and biofuels. By leveraging its C1 system, Dyadic seeks to offer clients cost-effective, high-yield manufacturing processes that can accelerate development timelines and reduce overall production costs.

The Dyadic C1 platform is designed to produce complex proteins five to ten times faster than traditional cell culture technologies, such as CHO cells or yeast.

