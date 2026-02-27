Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje Buys New Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 305,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,504,000. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje owned about 0.50% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $108.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.58 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.