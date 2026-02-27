Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trimble from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th.

Get Trimble alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Trimble

In related news, CFO Phillip Sawarynski sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $181,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,277.80. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $610,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,996.83. This trade represents a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $1,398,038. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 30.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Trimble by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 146,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,015 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Trimble by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 123.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 237,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 131,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 8.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 744,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69. Trimble has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.97 million. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.