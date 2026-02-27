The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $58.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.6970.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 75.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 42.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Trade Desk

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $350 million share repurchase program (up to ~2.9% of shares), signaling management thinks shares are undervalued. RTT News

Board approved a $350 million share repurchase program (up to ~2.9% of shares), signaling management thinks shares are undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue of ~$847M (up ~14% YoY) and EPS roughly in line with consensus; audio and CTV remain growth vectors cited by management. Q4 Press Release

Q4 results: revenue of ~$847M (up ~14% YoY) and EPS roughly in line with consensus; audio and CTV remain growth vectors cited by management. Neutral Sentiment: Product/market development — Trade Desk rolled out the “Ventura Ecosystem” to bolster CTV transparency and monetization, which is strategically positive but will take time to materially move top-line results. Ventura Ecosystem

Product/market development — Trade Desk rolled out the “Ventura Ecosystem” to bolster CTV transparency and monetization, which is strategically positive but will take time to materially move top-line results. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: a spike in call option volume indicates elevated trader/speculator interest that can increase intraday volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals.

Unusually large options activity: a spike in call option volume indicates elevated trader/speculator interest that can increase intraday volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Softer Q1 guidance and trimmed profitability expectations (management warned adjusted EBITDA could be materially lower), which investors interpreted as a sign of near?term slowing — this is the primary driver of the sharp share decline. Fool: Stock Drop Proactive: Soft Q1

Softer Q1 guidance and trimmed profitability expectations (management warned adjusted EBITDA could be materially lower), which investors interpreted as a sign of near?term slowing — this is the primary driver of the sharp share decline. Negative Sentiment: Broad analyst re-rating today: multiple firms sharply lowered price targets and several downgraded the stock (examples: New Street to Sell $17, Loop to Hold $25; multiple banks cut PTs—BMO $55, Oppenheimer $35, Morgan Stanley $30, DA Davidson $32, etc.). The collective cuts amplify selling pressure. TipRanks: Analyst Cuts

Broad analyst re-rating today: multiple firms sharply lowered price targets and several downgraded the stock (examples: New Street to Sell $17, Loop to Hold $25; multiple banks cut PTs—BMO $55, Oppenheimer $35, Morgan Stanley $30, DA Davidson $32, etc.). The collective cuts amplify selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Demand headwinds: commentary and coverage note pressure from automotive and consumer-packaged?goods advertisers — these verticals are important ad spend buckets and weakness there weighs on near-term growth outlook. Seeking Alpha: CPG & Auto Headwinds

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.