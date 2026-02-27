GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $4.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.5962.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

GoodRx Stock Performance

GDRX opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $675.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.81.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $194.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.27 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 903.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 120,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 61,193 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting GoodRx

Here are the key news stories impacting GoodRx this week:

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

Featured Articles

