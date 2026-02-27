Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $467.68 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146,124 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $467,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,944,208,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17,667.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,686,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,817,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,607,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,033,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,547,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,153,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $307.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.57.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,229.80. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock valued at $119,145,289 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

