Insider Buying: BlackWall (ASX:BWF) Insider Purchases A$113,625.99 in Stock

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 543,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of A$113,625.99.
Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 83,860 shares of BlackWall stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$17,023.58.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 97,475 shares of BlackWall stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$19,787.43.
- On Thursday, January 29th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 250,000 shares of BlackWall stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of A$51,250.00.
- On Friday, January 30th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 43,473 shares of BlackWall stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of A$8,694.60.
- On Monday, February 2nd, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 500,000 shares of BlackWall stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$101,500.00.
- On Monday, February 2nd, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 206,527 shares of BlackWall stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$41,305.40.
- On Wednesday, January 21st, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 500,000 shares of BlackWall stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of A$104,000.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.80.
BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO. Blackwall Property Funds is a property development and funds management business that acquires income-producing property increase rental returns.
