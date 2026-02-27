Erik Anderson Sells 10,000 Shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Stock

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) Director Erik Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 680,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,403,943.38. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CALY opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 0.96. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.65.

Get BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CALY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALY

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years. CALY was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.