Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,640,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,239,277,000 after acquiring an additional 611,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Tower by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Tower by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,680,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,529,000 after purchasing an additional 708,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,371,875,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,659,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $184.88 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $166.88 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 108.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $203.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

In related news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,743,685.25. This represents a 91.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

