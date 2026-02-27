K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. $EBAY

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $87.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $238,746.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,815.60. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $374,540.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,848.74. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,870. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.00 price objective on eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

