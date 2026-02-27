Niranjan (Niran) Peiris Purchases 5,435 Shares of Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) Stock

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Free Report) insider Niranjan (Niran) Peiris bought 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$18.40 per share, with a total value of A$100,004.00.

Niranjan (Niran) Peiris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Niranjan (Niran) Peiris purchased 5,194 shares of Nick Scali stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$19.25 per share, with a total value of A$99,984.50.

Nick Scali Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nick Scali Dividend Announcement

About Nick Scali

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 212.0%. Nick Scali’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers sofas and armchairs; TV and entertainment units; coffee, side, and console and hallway tables; dinning tables and chairs, and buffet tables and sideboards; mattresses, bed frames, bedside tables, tallboy, and dressers; and rugs, mirrors, and lighting. The company provides its products through a network of stores in Australia and New Zealand, as well as online.

