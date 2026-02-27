Analyzing Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) & Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT – Get Free Report) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athira Pharma has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A -57.15% -52.76% Athira Pharma N/A -107.06% -89.89%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 1 1 0 3 3.00 Athira Pharma 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Athira Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Athira Pharma has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.94%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Athira Pharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $260,000.00 604.33 -$27.52 million ($0.39) -5.36 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$96.94 million ($9.68) -0.58

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma. Inhibikase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athira Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats Athira Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company’s product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers. It is also involved in developing various research programs for other neurological diseases. The company has research and development collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University, as well as Louisiana State University. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Athira Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company’s lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson’s disease. It also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for peripheral nervous system indications; and ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.