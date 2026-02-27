Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,244.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,290 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 1,352.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,238.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,153.89. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 196.45 and a 52 week high of GBX 537.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 29.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a negative return on equity of 78.08% and a net margin of 13.08%. Analysts predict that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In related news, insider Helen McCabe sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,232, for a total value of £23,161.60. Also, insider Wendy Mars bought 147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,242 per share, for a total transaction of £1,825.74. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 768 shares of company stock worth $918,254 and sold 13,655 shares worth $16,352,876. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

