Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACDVF shares. Raymond James Financial cut Air Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research raised Air Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.

Air Canada Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $15.61 on Friday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. Air Canada had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

