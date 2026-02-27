TD Asset Management Inc Sells 181,856 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,368,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 181,856 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $61,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,984,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,838,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,176,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,976,000 after purchasing an additional 723,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $1,554,154,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,579,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,508,099,000 after buying an additional 432,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

